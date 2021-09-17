Cover the patio furniture and clear the storm drains: it’s going to be a very wet weekend – Kris

The rainy weather that we’ve been talking about all week is still on the way. It is, however, delayed. With that in mind, Friday will be a day of transition. The bright blue skies of today will be replaced with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. There’s a slight chance of some afternoon sprinkles. That’s just a harbinger of what’s to come. Temperatures will actually be a little bit warmer than what they were on Thursday thanks to a warm front.

Rainy weather is on the way for almost the entire weekend. A slow-moving front will bring moderate to heavy rain to this side of the Cascades. Expect the steady rains in Spokane by Saturday morning. Saturday will also be cool and breezy with high temperatures only reaching the 50s. The wet weather will continue for Sunday with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Drier conditions will develop for next work week.