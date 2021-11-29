Court records: Spokane Valley murder suspect was ‘unprovoked’

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple witnesses say the suspect in a recent Spokane Valley murder appeared to have committed the crime unprovoked.

Zachary R. McGlocklin, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault in the deadly shooting.

Police responded to a home near E. 26th Ave and S. Blake St around 4 a.m. Friday for reports of the shooting.

Witnesses admitted to using acid, cocaine and drinking in the evening before shots were fired. Several people told police they saw McGlocklin walk into a different room before hearing multiple gunshots.

The Medical Examiner has identified that man killed as 28-year-old Destin Cooper. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

One witness told police McGlocklin “started shooting the gun and it didn’t seem like he was aiming at anything.” Another witness told police he saw McGlocklin stand over the victim and say something to the effect of “Who’s cocaine is better now?”

A third witness told police there was no arguing or fighting before the shooting and there was “seemingly nothing that provoked” it.

McGlocklin was detained at the scene and according to court records, admitted to shooting Cooper.

In an interview, McGlocklin told police Cooper had a firearm and shot at him multiple times, so he pulled his own gun and fired back.

Court records show that when questioned about the victim’s firearm, McGlocklin said “I don’t know what kind of gun it was. I never saw his gun, but he fired it off at me.”

McGlocklin remains in jail on $1 million bond.

