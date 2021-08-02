Court records: Man accused of murder outside downtown bar had been ordered to turn in his weapons

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of murdering another man outside of a crowded downtown bar was previously ordered to surrender his weapons.

Michael H. Le, 25, has been charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford outside of Lucky’s bar on Saturday night.

Court documents indicate that Ford was dating Le’s former girlfriend, and that she has a child with Le.

A witness told police there had been problems between Le and Ford before, including physical altercations. She said Le showed up to the bar on Saturday night and started taking photos of Ford, then she saw them go outside, looking like they were about to fight.

According to court documents, Le pulled out a gun and fired around four shots, then ran away from the area.

Police were able to catch up to him in a car a few blocks away, then retraced his steps and found a gun in a nearby parking lot.

Le was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting. Court records from February show he was ordered to turn in his firearms after a separate altercation with Ford and his girlfriend.

At that time, Ford, his girlfriend and her baby were leaving an apartment complex when Le blocked their car with his. According to court documents, Le threatened them with a firearm and was arrested for second-degree assault and harassment.

He was later released on his own recognizance and his trial for those charges has been set for September.

Le remains in the Spokane County Jail on the new second-degree murder charge. He is set to make his first appearance on the new charge Monday afternoon.

