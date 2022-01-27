Court records identify man killed by police in east Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane Police earlier this week was 23-year-old Peterson Kamo, court records show.

Spokane Police responded to a home in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood Monday afternoon for a report that Kamo was holding a knife to a child’s throat.

According to a search warrant, Kamo’s mother called 911 for help. She made comments about a son being dead, but police said there was a language barrier and they had a hard time confirming what she was saying.

Officers arrived at a duplex on E Desmet near N Stone and contacted family members. The search warrant states an officer saw Kamo inside holding a knife to the small child’s throat. The child was not injured.

Court records show officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Kamo went upstairs with the child. Based on information gathered at the scene, officers feared Kamo may try to light a kerosene can, potentially causing an explosion.

Officers ultimately entered the home and found Kamo. The search warrant says shots were fired by officers and Kamo was hit, though it does not say how many officers fired their weapon.

Kamo was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died.

Spokane Police have not yet identified the officers involved in the shooting. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team has now taken over the investigation.

