Court records: Gunman in East Central drive-by shooting at large, driver in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are still looking for the gunman in a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood.

An arrest was made on Thursday evening, but court documents state that suspect — 20-year-old Elijah James Davis — drove the car. The shooter — identified as a 16-year-old in court documents– remains at large.

Police arrested Davis during a traffic stop. Court records state that police identified Davis as a suspect after obtaining surveillance video from a restaurant near the scene of the shooting.

Court records indicate police used the video to identify the suspect vehicle, which was registered to Davis’ mother.

Police also were made aware of a person they called a “confidential informant.” According to court documents, this person identified Davis and another man as suspects, and also turned in the gun used in the shooting.

This person told police the suspects gave him the gun to dispose of it. Court records show the gun matched the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

During questioning, Davis reportedly admitted to driving the car during when shots were fired. According to documents, Davis told police his passenger all of a sudden started shooting and that he barely knew the gunman.

Police searched Facebook and found photos of Davis and the other suspect together.

Court records show that Davis and the other suspect knew the victim. The victim’s father told police their home had been shot up in the past and that the suspects had previously driven past the home with their guns out of the window, attempting to intimidate the boy into joining their gang.

Davis made his first appearance in court on Friday; he has been charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

