Court records detail accounts of shooting between Chattaroy property owner, deputy

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Court documents detail the accounts of a shooting involving a Spokane County deputy and a property owner in Chattaroy earlier this month.

On March 7, 42-year-old Lloyd Vaughn was at his property after his wife called the Sheriff’s Office to report a theft. She said items were stolen from the property and had requested extra prowl checks from law enforcement throughout the night.

Vaughn decided to stay the night at the property because of the theft problems and was sleeping on a cot inside the shop. Court documents show he was armed with a revolver and had told neighbors he would “shoot anybody that came onto the property.”

As Vaughn was waiting on the property, Deputy Craig Cupo arrived for a prowl check around. Just a few minutes after arriving, both Cupo and Vaughn fired their weapons.

Cupo told investigators he arrived to check the property and Vaughn came out of the shop and “pointed a gun at Cupo’s face.” Court records indicate Cupo was wearing his uniform, was in a marked patrol car, and he claimed he identified himself as a deputy several times.

Cupo said Vaughn cursed at him and then Cupo fired his weapon. Vaughn was struck and had to be taken to the hospital, but he also fired his gun.

At the hospital, Vaughn told investigators his side of the story. He told officers he heard someone outside of his shop and went to confront that person. He said he “heard screaming and then shots were exchanged between himself and the person outside.” Vaughn believed he fired four rounds during the incident.

Vaughn told police he wears an eye patch and was not wearing his glasses during the time of the shooting. He also informed police he had smoked marijuana before the incident, but he does so at the recommendation of his brain doctor.

Vaughn recounted that he heard an older model truck approach his property ahead of the shooting, but when he went to look for it, it was not on the property. About 10 minutes later, he said he heard a newer sounding vehicle come down his driveway and watched the headlights approach from inside the shop. According to documents, Vaughn could not identify anything about the vehicle because of the headlights facing him.

During his interview with police, Vaughn said the person who drove up to his property (Cupo) shone a flashlight on him and he did the same, while telling him not to move. He said they had a flashlight “stare down” and said his flashlight could not have been mistaken for a gun because it was on.

Court records show that shots were fired just a few seconds later. Vaughn said he saw “one flash” and “ball of flame” and was then struck in the shoulder. He said it was then he pulled his revolver out and fired shots.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Vaughn had not told deputies he would be on the property that night, but court records show Vaughn told investigators did not think they would show up to patrol the area. “He didn’t expect police to respond because he knew they were busy. Police did not show up during the day while he was at the property,” court records state.

Neither Cupo, nor Vaughn have been charged in the incident, though Vaughn is under investigation of first-degree assault.

