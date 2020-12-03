Court documents: Women charged in deadly shooting had been drinking, taking videos with guns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents filed Thursday identify the man killed in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday, as well as what happened in the moments leading up to his death.

According to court records, the victim in the fatal shooting was 18-year-old Daunte O. Frazier.

Two women, 18-year-old Jalauna Templeton and 20-year-old Brianna Schimpf, have been arrested in his death.

Court records show Templeton, Schimpf, Frazier and several others had been partying at a home near N Jefferson St and Northwest Boulevard late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, the women, along with a underage girl, had taken videos of themselves posing, drinking and dancing while pointing guns at each other.

“During the evening and leading up to the shooting they all at one point or another possessed one of two firearms. One with a flashlight affixed to the end and another with a ‘beam’ (lazer) on it” court records state.

Templeton reportedly had the gun with the light affixed to the barrel while Frazier was sitting on the end of a bed. A witness told police she heard a loud bang, looked up and saw Templeton standing with the gun still in her hand. Smoke appeared to be coming from the end of it and Frazier fell to the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot to his head.

Court records show Templeton had the gun in one hand and a cell phone in the other as she appeared to be dancing to music that was playing.

Templeton and Schimpf were taken into custody and body camera footage captured a conversation between them in the back of an officer’s patrol car.

Court records state Schimpf told Templeton “I got you through whatever, promise me you will stick to what I say.” Later in the video, Templeton is reportedly heard saying “I shot (unintelligible).”

Templeton has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and Schimpf faces a charge of rendering criminal assistance.

