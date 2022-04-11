Court documents reveal new info in downtown Spokane shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents reveal new details about a drive-by shooting at a downtown Spokane bar early Saturday morning.

Spokane Police initially reported two people were killed in the shooting. On Monday afternoon, SPD issued a correction saying those two people are, in fact, alive and they regret sharing the incorrect information.

An affidavit reveals those two victims were both shot in the head and are now on life-support in the hospital. A third victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect, Johnathan Love, now faces first-degree assault charges. He was arrested shortly after the shooting near Highway 2 and Hayford for traffic violations.

Court records show a trooper detained Love, who then asked for items to be removed from his SUV. The trooper reported opening the driver’s side door and seeing a shell casing on the floorboard. An SPD officer who responded to the traffic stop reported seeing a handgun tucked between the passenger seat and console.

Love waived his rights and gave a voluntary statement to the police. Court records show he was intoxicated and vomited numerous times prior to his interview.

According to court documents, Love denied any knowledge of gunshots coming from the vehicle.

Love was booked into jail and made his first appearance in court Monday. His bond has been set at more than $1 million.

