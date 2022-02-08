Court documents: Fred Meyer shooting suspect’s former roommate said he’d been ‘spiraling’

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. – The suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting at a Richland grocery store was known to employees for previous shoplifting incidents, court records say.

Aaron Kelly was taken into custody late Monday night following a lengthy manhunt. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

RELATED: Richland Police arrest suspect in deadly Fred Meyer shooting

Court records state Kelly entered the grocery store and had a brief conversation with one of the victims in an aisle. The documents reference surveillance footage which reportedly shows Kelly shooting the man, then shooting him several more times once he’s fallen to the ground.

The victim, who died at the scene, has since been identified as Justin Krumbah. He was known to several Fred Meyer employees and is remembered fondly.

Court records say Kelly left the aisle and then shot another person, who was injured, before leaving the grocery store.

According to the court documents, Kelly had been suspected of shoplifting at the store the previous Thursday. He was known to employees, who had taken a photo of him and his car.

Once police identified Kelly as the suspect in the deadly shooting, they posted his picture online. Kelly’s former roommate saw the post and told police he had been “spiraling mentally” and was “paranoid.”

Multiple agencies helped in the search to find Kelly. He was ultimately arrested on I-90 between Sprague and Spokane.

He was taken back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County Jail. He will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

RELATED: Richland’s Fred Meyer shooting victim ID’d as GoFundMe campaign launches to cover his funeral costs

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.