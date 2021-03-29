Court documents: Family member helped police identify St. Charles arson suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man believed to have lit a fire at St. Charles Catholic School appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Rio Antonio Mirabel, 22, was arrested Friday on first-degree arson charges. The day before, police had published surveillance photos that showed the suspect walking around a nearby neighborhood.

Court documents show that a family member saw the press release from police and called to identify Mirabel as the suspect. The family member said Mirabel was homeless and had mental health issues.

Police said Mirabel broke into the parish office, which connects to the principal’s office. Court documents state he had broken a window on a door, then gained entry into the church. They believe he pried open a cabinet and stole church wine, which he later spilled.

Arson investigators believe Mirabel lit several fires, which caused between $1-2 million worth of damage between the school and church.

Once investigators identified Mirabel as a suspect, they called his phone number and he answered. Court documents state Mirabel would not say where he was, but investigators convinced him to meet up. Mirabel reportedly asked if they could meet him in Spokane Valley near Sprague and Sullivan.

Authorities met Mirabel at the intersection and took him in custody. He remains in jail on $350,000 bond.

