Court documents detail moments that led up to Kalispel Tribal officer firing shots at suspect

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Newly filed court documents detail the moments that led up to Kalispel Tribal Police officer firing shots at a theft suspect near Northern Quest.

Court documents say 20-year-old Craig Zachary intentionally assaulted a police officer when he purposefully collided with a fully marked KTP vehicle.

The incident reportedly began when a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Keys saw Zachary running away from the casino toward a parking lot. Court documents show he then got into his car and as he was trying to leave, tried to drive away from the deputy.

Keys then tried to pull Zachary over, but the suspect reportedly turned and side swiped KTP Officer Dice’s vehicle.

According to court documents, Zachary then rear ended a parked SUV and pushed it into another parked vehicle before putting his into reverse and hitting a different KTP officer who was parked.

Court records show Zachary then put his vehicle into gear and drove toward Dep. Keys, who was standing outside of his marked patrol car.

That is when Dice fired a round at Zachary’s vehicle, which struck the front passenger window. Court documents indicate that is when Zachary’s vehicle rolled to a stop and struck another parked car before being detained.

Zachary was charged with second-degree assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

