Court docs: Woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend was preparing to leave him

CLARKSTON, Wash – A woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend over the weekend had been assaulted by him before and was preparing to leave him, according to court documents filed in Asotin County.

John C. Weber is charged with second degree murder. He faced a judge Monday morning, who set his bond at $1 million.

According to court documents, someone called 911 to report that someone had been shot. When investigators arrived at the home, they found Weber outside with his mother, who was the one who called 911. Weber told them his girlfriend was in the home and had shot herself. “John had no urgence [sic] in either his actions or speech that one would expect in this situation,” the detective wrote in the police report. He said he wasn’t sure how hurt she was, but that he saw her in the room.

The victim, identified in court documents as Kimberly Berreman, was lying on the bed with a gun in her right hand. The officer wrote that there was a large amount of blood and a bullet hole in the wall nearby. The officer noted a spot of blood on the wall on what would have been the victim’s right side, which indicated to him that the bullet entered on that side.

The officer also noted that the victim’s finger was still inside the trigger guard.

Berreman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The emergency room supervisor told investigators the bullet entered Berreman’s head through the left temple and exited out the right.

PAST COVERAGE: Clarkston man arrested, charged with girlfriend’s murder

Investigators spoke to Weber briefly, advising that there would be a search warrant for his clothes and his phone. The officers say Weber turned over his phone at the scene for evidence.

“Based on the body worn camera footage from Ofc Malakowsky and seeing the wounds to Kimberly’s head, the position of Kimberly’s body did not fit the evidence at the scene. Kimberly would have had to have shot herself in the left temple using her right hand and turned the gun back towards her left temple.”

When officers notified the victim’s family, they note the victim’s sister immediately said “John killed her” when she was told her sister was dead. Family members say John and Kimberly fought often, with Kimberly moving out and back into the residence several times.” The victim’s sister said Kimberly had a black eye and a cut under her eye the day before she died.

“Kimberly told [her sister] that her and John fought all Friday night… Kimberly was contemplating moving in with [her sister] but decided to go back to John’s and try to fix it,” the officer wrote.

While he was being booked into the jail, officers say Weber said he didn’t know why they were doing this and that they should check Kimberly’s pill bottle. Without being asked, officers say Weber told them he heard a pop, waited a minute or two, got scared, saw Kimberly lying there and left the room.

Weber told them they were likely to find blood on his hands and he said it came from his upper lip.

Crime lab investigators say they believe the victim had been shot while lying face down on the bed, then rolled over to her back.

Investigators also found two white garbage bags in the living room of the home. They contained Kimberly’s purse, clothing, medication and personal items. “These items packaged towards the front door appear that Kimberly was in the process of leaving the residence,” investigators wrote.

The report closes with the officer writing that “John was a member of the Clarkston Fire Department for many years. With his previous knowledge, John would know of the urgency needed for immediate medical attention when someone is believed to have been shot. John did not attempt to see what injuries Kimberly had or provide any lifesaving measures. John did not immediately call 911, although having [sic] his cell phone readily available. John instead chose to call his mother, who lives several city blocks away to tell her what happened. Emergency services were not summoned until John’s mother… arrived on scene.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. The national domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Local resources are listed below: