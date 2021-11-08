Court docs: Student planned to place bombs throughout Medical Lake High Schol

by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Newly released court documents show, a 16-year-old Medical Lake student had plans to bomb his high school.

That student told police he taught himself how to make bombs and planned to place them throughout Medical Lake High School.

A search warrant shows the suspect used his school-owned computer to search how to make bombs and talked about them on Snapchat.

Another student, who saw the threat online, contacted a school resource officer who quickly began an investigation.

Court documents reveal a 16-year-old carried a bomb with him on the way to school on Thursday, October 28th. He ended up throwing it in Medical Lake to "get rid of it". Here, you can see crews searching for it last week. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/TQb2I4jvLp — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) November 9, 2021

Court records show the suspect told the officer he did not have an exact date set but planned to place a bomb in the library, two in the cafeteria and three scattered throughout the school, and planned to have them go off at lunchtime.

He also told police he had a bomb in his backpack on the way to school one day. Court documents show the suspect walked the access trail of Medical Lake and threw the bomb into the water.

When asked why he did that, the suspect said “to get rid of it.”

Recently released court documents show a 16-year-old Medical Lake student had plans to bomb his high school. He's been arrested & booked into the juvenile detention center for threatening to bomb or injure property. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/u6XkwO1Uh0 — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) November 9, 2021

The investigator asked the suspect to write a letter about how he made the bomb and where he got his supplies. Court records show a bomb technician said the suspect’s plans could have worked.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center for threatening to bomb or injure property.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the student who shared this information is an example of how threats can be prevented as long as they’re reported.

They remind us: See something, say something.

Medical Lake bomb search, Copyright 4 News Now













Crews search Medical Lake. Copyright 4 News Now

Crews search Medical Lake. Copyright 4 News Now











































READ: 16-year-old arrested for making bomb threat toward Medical Lake High School

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.