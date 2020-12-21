Court docs: Sister-in-law tried to shoot family members while disguised as delivery person

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was arrested for attempted murder after trying to shoot two family members, all while disguised as a bouquet delivery person.

Court docs say a couple were eating dinner when they heard a knock at the door. They both answered and were greeted by a person with a mask, dark jacket and hat — the couple told police this didn’t seem strange, given the mask mandate. The person had a Christmas-themed flower bouquet and balloons, as well as a clipboard.

The residents didn’t realize it was their sister-in-law, 64-year-old Effie Douglas, who then told them she needed their signature.

While the man signed the clipboard, Douglas allegedly pulled a gun and shot at them — the bullet miraculously missed, passing through several walls and a door, but no one was injured.

Both of them charged Douglas, pinning her to the ground and calling 911.

Deputies arrived and arrested Douglas, booking her into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.

The couple told investigators, once they learned it was Douglas, that they have been in a family money dispute since their mother passed away several months ago.

