Court docs: Murder suspect texted people, admitting he killed his dad

by Melissa Luck

N. Altamont

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested for the murder of his father Thursday night texted several people after it happened, telling them about the killing and said he was going to prison.

That admission is part of the charging documents in the case against Drake Hughes.

According to deputies, it was Drake Hughes who called 911 Thursday night and said he shot his dad in the head multiple times. He also told them the gun was on the table and he was outside in the driveway, waiting for deputies to arrive.

When deputies entered the home on N. Altamont, they detained Drake Hughes and found Jason Hughes dead inside the home.

Deputies read Drake Hughes his rights and say he consented to an interview. Deputies write that the younger Hughes told them he smoked meth and that he recently told his father he was going to kill him.

He said he thought his father was evil and was a drug dealer; it’s not clear in the court documents if that accusation is true.

Hughes said he started thinking about killing his dad earlier in the day, then loaded his gun and took an Uber to his dad’s house.

Deputies write that Drake admitted to shooting his dad several times in the head.

“Drake said he authored a text message which he copied, pasted and sent to numerous people, telling them of the murder and that he was going to prison,” deputies wrote.

Drake Hughes faces first degree murder charges and faced a judge in Spokane Friday afternoon.

The judge set his bond at $1,000,000.

