Court docs: Mark Few originally arrested for DUI, later released with citation

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Newly filed court documents show Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few was originally arrested for driving under the influence, but was later released with a citation.

Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene Police on Labor Day.

An affidavit of probable cause shows a local firefighter called police when he saw an SUV driving erratically and speeding. Few was reportedly going 35 in a 25 mph zone.

The firefighter, who was in a fire engine, followed the SUV near Coeur d’Alene High School until police could get there.

The responding officer stopped Few, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

“Mark moved slowly and appeared to have difficulty finding his paperwork in the center console and glovebox,” the affidavit says. “While speaking to Mark he sometimes started a sentence and trailed off without finishing what he was saying. I often had to repeat questions.”

The affidavit says Few told police he had spent Labor Day with his family and was driving from his vacation home in Hayden to his house in Spokane. Police said he struggled to follow directions and had to lean against his car for support as he stood.

When asked to take a field sobriety test, Few refused and “began arguing” with police about whether they were subjective or not. According to the affidavit, Few admitted to drinking two beers that day and said his last drink was consumed four hours prior to the stop.

Few was put under arrest and placed in the back of the officer’s patrol car. The officer took him to Kootenai Health for a blood draw while a friend picked up his car and dogs.

According to the affidavit, the responding officer was later told by supervisors to release Few from custody and issue him a citation.

Court documents show Few’s driver’s license was suspended Wednesday. He also waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty and requested a pretrial hearing date.

Few released a statement about the situation earlier this week. He apologized and said he recognizes that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.

