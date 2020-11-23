Court docs: Man arrested for fatal stabbing downtown was getting revenge for friend

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested for a fatal stabbing in downtown Spokane in October was allegedly getting revenge after an acquaintance was robbed, according to court documents.

Garry Norman was arrested November 18 for the killing of Anthony Vornheder on October 1; he has been charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by 4 News Now show that Vornheder reportedly robbed a homeless woman, who then told Norman, who she had known for around a month at the time. A few days later, she was with Norman downtown when she saw Vornheder, telling Norman that she thought that might have been the man who robbed her.

Without warning, Norman allegedly walked up to Vornheder and hit him several times, then stabbed him “about eight times” before running away.

Vornheder then crossed Division before bleeding out on the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The woman learned that Vornheder died the next day; she mentioned it to Norman, who warned her not to tell police as she would be an accomplice. An anonymous person said the woman was upset about the ordeal but to scared to report it, so they went to report the incident to police themself.

