Court docs: Man admits to shooting life-long friend 3-7 times in Browne’s Addition

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents reveal what led up to a man’s murder in Browne’s Addition on Monday morning.

Court documents show the suspect, 34-year-old Frankie Kimble, admitted to shooting 50-year-old Carlos Smith during an argument.

Police said Kimble also shot and injured Smith’s son. Court records show the three men knew each other and had driven to Spokane from Greenville, Mississippi.

Kimble told police Smith was planning to sell drugs and the two got into an argument. According to court records, Kimble got out of the car and walked around to where Smith was with the intention of fighting.

He said he opened the driver’s side door and saw Smith grab a silver handgun. He claimed he grabbed the handgun, pointed it back towards Smith and then it fired when they were struggling over it.

According to court documents, Kimble said he got back into the car and began pulling the trigger until the gun was empty. He estimated he shot anywhere from three to seven times before pulling Smith out of the car and driving away.

When asked by police, Kimble said he wanted to make sure Smith was dead before leaving the scene. Records show he claimed Smith had been involved in the murder of several of his relatives and had been raping him for the past 20 years.

After leaving the scene, Kimble reportedly crashed the car he was driving and walked away from the scene. A K9 later tracked him to a garage in West Central where he was arrested. The firearm was located there and later found to be stolen out of Mississippi.

Kimble, who has been convicted of felony armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a stolen weapon.

