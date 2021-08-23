Court docs: Man accused of driving into Dutch Bros. asks witness if he killed anyone, admits to driving the truck the caused the crash

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of injuring seven people while driving under the influence appeared in court for the first time Monday.

McGavin Medrain, 48, was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault in the crash, which completely destroyed a Dutch Bros. coffee stand and another nearby building.

Newly filed court documents show Medrain admitted to driving the truck the caused the crash.

A witness who jumped in to help after the crash told police she found Medrain covered in blood. Court documents show he said “Did I kill anyone?” when she asked if he was okay.

Additional witnesses told police they saw Medrain’s truck wearing in and out of traffic, nearly striking other cars. One woman said the truck just missed her car, but then side-swiped a white Ford F-150.

The people inside the F-150 were injured, but their injures were not life-threatening.

People inside the coffee shop and nearby were hurt. One woman was struck by business equipment, causing a hip fracture.

On Monday a judge set his bond for $250,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dump truck crash injures 7, driver charged

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown



Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown

Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown



Copyright 4 News Now. Credit: Aodhan Brown























COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.