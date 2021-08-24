Court docs: Man accused of crashing into Dutch Bros. admitted to using meth the night before

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of injuring seven people in a crash on Freya admitted to using meth the night before.

A search warrant filed Monday states McGavin O. Medrain displayed signs of being impaired and when talking to troopers, first admitted to using the drug within the past week. Authorities said he then admitted to using meth just the night before.

Medrain has been charged with vehicular assault in the crash, which completely destroyed a Dutch Bros. coffee stand and another nearby building.

Other court documents show he admitted to driving the truck that caused the crash and in the aftermath, asked a witness if he had killed anybody.

People inside and nearby the coffee shop were hurt. One woman was struck by equipment, causing a hip fracture.

Medrain appeared before a judge Monday. His bond was set at $250,000.

