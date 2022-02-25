Couple wins $112K jackpot from Coeur d’Alene Casino

by Will Wixey

Credit: Coeur D'Alene Casino

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino saw one lucky couple win big on Monday night.

Brian and his wife were betting pennies at $5 a spin when they suddenly won a $112,000 jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe it; it was pure shock. My wife was sitting next to me and she screamed,” said jackpot winner, Brian. “I’ve won a few jackpots over the years, but nothing like this. We didn’t sleep that night and kept thinking to ourselves ‘this can’t be real, what are we going to do?’”

The couple lives about 50 miles from the Coeur d’Alene Casino and visits it about once a week.

“Winning this big was exciting and fun, and just unbelievable,” Brian said. “We enjoy coming out and love the Red Tail Bar & Grill. We can’t wait to come back to hit a jackpot like this again!”

The jackpot came from the Aristocrat’s Caribbean Gold Dollar Storm machine. It features a progressive jackpot with five levels of jackpots and bonuses.

“We love to see our players win big! ” said Holly Hawthorne, director of video gaming at Coeur d’Alene Casino. “In the last year, we’ve seen five players win six-figure jackpots.”

The Coeur d’Alene Casino still has plenty of jackpots available, plus they’re running a promotion on Friday and Saturday. The casino will select 40 winners to win $1,000 and spin a prize wheel to earn some extra cash. Players can qualify by using their favorite machines.

You can find more information about the Coeur d’Alene Casino here.

