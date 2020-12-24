Couple experiencing homelessness helps ring Salvation Army bell amid fundraising shortfall

SPOKANE, Wash. – The sound of a bell ringing near the front entrance of a grocery store is a familiar sound during the holiday season.

“Merry Christmas,” Steve Smith said to someone, ringing his bell as people put money into a red kettle for the Salvation Army.

The money going into those kettles helps people in need, like Steve, who has spent hours doing this for himself and others in the same situation.

“I’ve been doing this to help us out mostly, but also because what goes into the kettle also stays in this area. I believe that to be a good thing, and a lot of people in this area need a lot of help,” he said.

Steve and his wife, Judy, are getting help from the Salvation Army right now, staying in The Way Out Shelter on Mission Avenue.

It’s a first for them, being without a permanent roof over their heads.

“I was really scared. I didn’t know what to expect. I walked in here looking at all the beds thinking what are we going to do, how does this work?” Judy questioned.

Judy told 4 News Now they left their trailer home in Stevens County because their landlord didn’t give them water during the summer. She said they asked multiple times, but it didn’t happen. They had enough of it and packed up their car and left.

It then landed them at the Salvation Army’s shelter. They’ve been managing, staying there for four months now.

Thanks to the organization and SNAP, the Smith’s are finally on the right track to get a new home.

“We need to get into our own place again. I’m 63 years old and being homeless is kind of, it’s hard. But they make it a lot easier,” she said of the Salvation Army.

It’s thanks in part because of the community, donating money to the red kettles every year to help the Salvation Army with its Christmas programs and year-round services like other shelters.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the organization is $20,000 short of it’s $400,000 goal by Christmas.

“Every dollar we spend stays here in Spokane to help our neighbors in need. Those people making that donation, they may never meet the person that money goes towards, but the person that’s receiving on the other side is really thankful and appreciative of the work we do here in Spokane,” said Major Ken Perine, with the Salvation Army.

However, on Wednesday, people at The General Store did meet the other person the money goes to: Steve. They just didn’t know it.

“When the sign says doing the most good, it really means doing the most good,” Steve said of the help they’ve received because of the donations.

The red kettles will be in front of stores for its final day on Christmas Eve. Though they’ll be gone after, people can donate online. Click here to learn how to do that.

