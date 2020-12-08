County identifies corrections sergeant who shot, killed woman at Spokane County Jail

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County corrections sergeant who shot and killed a 70-year-old woman has been identified Justin White.

According to a county spokesman, Nancy King was armed with a knife and attempted to get inside the Spokane County Jail on Friday night.

She somehow managed to get past a closed off area and was banging on the glass when White responded.

King was able to get past the lobby door, which is when she displayed the knife and “moved aggressively” toward White.

The spokesman said White commanded her to put down the knife before firing a shot. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but King died from her injuries.

The Spokane Regional Investigative Response team has launched an investigation into the incident. In the meantime, White has been placed on leave.

