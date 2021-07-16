County Commissioners, workers unions can’t agree on public union contract negotiations

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fight between Spokane County Commissioners and workers unions is going public, and it’s getting even bigger.

County Commissioners are butting heads with the Washington State Council of County and City Employees.

Commissioners want the public to see how union contract negotiations are done, but the council wants to keep it private—the way it’s been done for years.

It’s not unusual for politicians to have disagreements with workers, but this one is getting dragged out of the conference room and out into the open.

“Nothing’s worse than politicians who claim to support public safety and frontline workers, but disrespect their service and sacrifice, like Spokane County Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French,” ran a particularly charged radio ad.

With that ad, as well as others posted on billboards, the Washington State Council of County and City Employees are driving home their message, wanting to make sure their workers’ contracts are negotiated in private.

President Chris Dugovich says that’s the way it’s been going for decades.

“This is just status quo, that’s all we’re asking for,” said Dugovich. “This is what’s occurred since the mid-60s.”

But County Commissioners Al French and Josh Kerns want union contract negotiations to be done publicly. A resolution even passed in 2018 to make that happen.

“The taxpayers are funding all of this,” said Kerns. “They deserve a right to see how their tax dollars are being spent and how their tax dollars are being bargained with.”

Dugovich says a conservative think tank, Freedom Foundation, influenced the two commissioners into voting for that public union negotiation ordinance.

“They’re posturing to the public, telling them something that sounds good but doesn’t really work in the real world, and both sides will be on-stage a lot more,” said Dugovich. “That’s not going to aide the process of settlement.”

However, in 77 percent of City of Spokane voters said yes to making union contract negotiations public on a ballot in 2019.

“Even worse, Spokane politicians are violating state law by refusing to negotiate,” the radio ad narrates.

Both the council and Commissioner Kerns say they’ve offered to meet with one another, but because neither would do it on each other’s terms, they haven’t met.

Some other union contracts have been negotiated publicly, as recently as a few weeks ago.

However, the union workers in the Spokane County jail are still operating under their previous contract in 2019. Kerns says they’re still getting paid and nobody’s benefits have been cut. But, Dugovich says it’s frustrating, especially as they’ve been getting the same benefits and pay since 2019 even through the pandemic.

The council says they’re in the process of setting up mediation with a commission to try and move things forward.

