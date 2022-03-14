Country singer Jordan Davis to kick off North Idaho State Fair concert series

by Erin Robinson

Eric Jamison Jordan Davis, left, and Kristen O'Connor arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The North Idaho State Fair will return in August with country pop star Jordan Davis kicking off the Party in the Dirt concert series.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Salute to a Century” and will run from August 19 to 28. It will feature entertainment and attractions for the whole family.

Davis, known for his chart-topper “Home State,” will play the Findlay Arena on August 22.

“2021 brought us back together and showed us the importance of family, friends and all things fair!” said Kootenai County Fairground General Manager Alexcia Jordan. “Watching people enjoy the fair and the concerts last summer was the highlight of the whole year. Our team, fueled by the joy we saw on our fair-goers’ faces last year, proved that our concerts are an essential part of the fair puzzle. We are proud to present Jordan Davis as our country headliner.”

The first chance to buy concert tickets will be given to the Fair’s fan club on Wednesday, March 16. To sign up, click here or text FAIRFUN to 22828 or 833-942-4274. Public sales will open Friday, March 18 at 9 a.m.

When you purchase concert tickets before August 19, they will include admission to the fair.

