Councilmember Wilkerson says lack of transparency surrounding Lutz’s termination is ‘unacceptable’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the Spokane Health Board members is questioning the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz.

Betsy Wilkerson was one of four board members to vote in favor of him. Now, she’s saying the board was politically motivated to fire Lutz.

Her statement reads, in part:

“The lack of transparency and communication whether it be the amount of timely information or the communication between the board appointed Health Administrator and the Board over personnel concerns is unacceptable. The unprofessional behavior on display during the Board of Directors meeting on November 5th was troubling as someone who runs a business and has chaired numerous boards, I have never seen such lack of respect for process, opposing view-points or for differences of opinion.”

Wilkerson specifically questioned the “timing of events.” During Thursday’s meeting, administrative officer Amelia Clark listed “personnel” issues as one of the reasons she believed Lutz should be fired. Wilkerson says she was never made aware of these issues. In fact, Wilkerson says she spoke with people who felt just as blindsided.

“Going forward I join the public in requiring the Administrator, the Health Officer, and the Executive Leadership to be open and transparent. I commit to join the effort in rebuilding the relationship with the public and their Regional Health District,” Wilkerson said.

READ: Spokane Board of Health votes to terminate health officer Dr. Bob Lutz

READ: 121 SRHD employees approve vote of no confidence in Admin. Officer Amelia Clark in response to Lutz’s firing

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.