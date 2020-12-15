Council approves funding to buy 4 Teslas for Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council has approved spending up to $400,000 on buying four Teslas to be used by the Spokane Police Department.

Council President Breean Beggs said it is an investment that will actually save the city more money in the long run.

“It’s actually going to save us a lot of money and when we get our fleet of vehicles, all electric, it’s going to be so much easier to maintain them and so much cheaper, and it’s going to lead the way for our community,” Beggs said.

The council was first discussing buying four gasoline vehicles for the department, but made the switch to electric vehicles because of a 2015 law that stated Washington cities and counties should buy electric vehicles when practicable.

Beggs said the council has been discussing the plans with police for the last three months. He said a study recently came out saying electric vehicles have twice the life-span as gas vehicles, so that helped the council decide to make the switch.

According to Beggs, the city is working on building its charging infrastructure so people can charge their electric vehicles easily, adding that this could pave the way for the city to receive grants for charging stations in the future.

The council approved up to $400,000, but that does not mean they will use it all. The money will go toward buying the Model Y Teslas, as well as the additional accoutrements needed to make them police vehicles.

Beggs said the Teslas will be ordered this month and will be delivered sometime next year.

