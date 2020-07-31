Coulee Meadows Fire burning 250 acres near Ephrata, level 1 evacuations in place

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — Level 1 evacuations are in place for people living near the Coulee Meadows Fire in the Ephrata area.

As of early Friday morning, the fire had burned approximately 250 acres of sage and grass, and was still growing.

The fire, which started just before 8 p.m. Thursday, is threatening homes, crops and the Palisades.

State fire assistance has been mobilized; three strike teams, hand crews and heavy equipment have been ordered to the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

