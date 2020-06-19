Coulee Dam Casino employee tests positive for COVID-19, casino to temporarily close

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — An employee at the 12 Tribes Coulee Dam Casino has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the casino to temporarily close beginning Friday.

In a release, the casino said it will close for 3-10 days. The 12 Tribes Resort Casino in Omak and 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino will remain open.

The casino said it’s been taking the necessary precautions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That includes regular temperature checks and requiring employees to wear PPE.

