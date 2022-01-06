‘Could’ve been a lot worse’: Minor injuries reported as box truck tumbles into Lake Coeur d’Alene

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now





COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A box truck tumbled into Lake Coeur d’Alene Thursday morning while trying to turn the bend on Highway 97 near Wolf Lodge Bay.

Road conditions were rough and slippery.

“With these conditions, definitely taking it slow probably could have helped out,” said Idaho State Police Trooper Timothy Myers.

This is a miracle! Two men were in a work truck, and after turning the bend — they fell in. They were able to get themselves up the hill and are in stable condition. One man is headed to the hospital w/minor injuries. The other doesn’t need medical attention. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Wf32YjsBup — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) January 6, 2022

ISP said one man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another man walked away from the crash uninjured.

“Luckily, there wasn’t any bad injuries at this time, but could’ve been a lot worse with them landing in the lake,” Myers said.

Law enforcement says people need to plan ahead this winter. That means taking turns slowly and ensuring you have good winter tires.

RELATED: Snowplows and road crews ready for winter storm

READ: Experts warn of widespread natural avalanches

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.