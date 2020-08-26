Could you spend 48 hours offline? You could get paid $1,000 to do so

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

A Salt Lake City company is willing to pay you $1,000 to do a 48-hour “digital detox.”

This is a contest that will pay you to go offline in an RV at one of America’s National Parks.

They won’t supply you with the RV, but they will reimburse you for the rental if you win, separate from the $1,000 prize.

The company, Satellite Internet, which helps people get online in remote places, is encouraging us all to enjoy the great outdoors.

At the end of the 48 hours, Satellite Internet will provide the winner with a digital hotspot to re-connect from wherever they area.

While it sounds easy enough, when was the last time you went 48 hours without any screen time? Click here to enter.

