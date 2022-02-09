Could this solve the worker shortage? A new local report sheds light on what employees want in the workplace

by Elenee Dao

PULLMAN, Wash. – With fewer workers and supply shortages, businesses are still struggling through the pandemic.

It’s been nearly two years since COVID hit. While businesses are seeing revenue go back up, they’re still hitting more roadblocks with labor and product shortages.

In research done with about a thousand people across the northwest, the Washington State University’s Carson College of Business says 66 percent of business owners surveyed say supply chain shortages could hurt their company’s ability to meet goals. Add labor shortages on top of product shortages, it makes things even more difficult.

Washington is having a harder time bouncing back from the pandemic, the report said. Seventy-one percent of businesses leaders surveyed in the Evergreen State say it’s harder to find qualified applicants when hiring compared to 58 percent in Oregon and 55 percent in Idaho.

Employee priorities could also be changing, depending on their circumstances. The research shows COVID forced companies to evaluate the needs and wants of its employees or they could risk losing them.

One Cheney woman 4 News Now talked with said she felt her company didn’t value her.

“I am over 60 years old and I was tired of being used and not getting paid,” Dianne Clark said.

The report says 93-percent of employees surveyed say it is “crucial” to work for a company that cares about employee well-being. Both 95 percent of business leaders and employees in the Northwest say they value an appropriate work-life balance.

The university also surveyed Generation Z employees, people ages 17 to 24.

“We had a lot of responses back on just how, you know, these younger employees when everything went into shutdown in March of 2020, there was a lot of these younger workers starting out their careers and just getting into new jobs,” said Eric Hollenbeck, the communications manager for research at the Carson’s College of Business. “They really felt like, you know, everything coming to a halt, hindered or coming to a pause, kind of affected the trajectory of their career.”

Eight in 10 Gen Z workers wanted to be with companies whose values were the same as theirs. Eighty-two percent of Gen Z employees say diversity, equity and inclusion are a “must-have” at their workplace.

Seventy-five percent of business leaders and 62 percent of employees surveyed said they only want to work for a company with clear mental health offerings. That includes help to take care of their emotional well-being.

The report says 82 percent of Northwest employees said raised wages had a positive impact on morale. Both 73 percent of business leaders and Gen Z employees said the same.

COVID also changed the landscape for many professions. The future of what businesses could look like is still up in the air. However, 71-percent of business leaders and 59-percent of employees believe working in a traditional 9 am to 5 pm work setting is no longer realistic for them.

“In terms of actually being physically in office, we’re seeing both employees and business leaders really seeing that value and really liking the flexibility of work that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hollenbeck said.

Although things may sound bleak, the research did show that revenue has been growing for businesses since the start of the pandemic. Business owners are feeling more optimistic, too.

“This year, we’re really starting to see a return to employees and business leaders being really optimistic overall, the direction and resiliency of the community,” Hollenbeck said. “Something we found surprising was really, the resiliency of businesses in the Pacific Northwest and seeing them rebounding.”

Several other statistics were collected in the Business in the Northwest report, click here to read it.

READ: ‘We’re having a hard time’: Local restaurants do what they can to battle staffing shortage, keep costs down

TELL US: Did you change jobs during the pandemic? Why?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.