Could the COVID vaccine make a person sterile? We’re taking your questions to the experts

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a matter of just a week and a half, more than one million Americans have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. As more people get the injections, more questions are also coming up about the vaccine. That’s why we’ve asked you to send in your questions or concerns, and we’re taking them straight to the experts.

Right now the number of doses of the vaccine here in the region is fairly low and can only be accessed by high risk patients and frontline workers. When the vaccine is more readily available, you have plenty of questions regarding the risk or effectiveness of it.

Linda asks, “I was told that that the vaccine could make a person sterile?”

According to the Department of Health, this is a myth circulated by non-scientific sources online. There is no evidence to support this for those who are planning on starting a family. The American Society of Reproductive Medicine says there is no worry about fertility with the vaccine.

“The MNRNA stays mostly local in the limonoids it doesn’t really travel through the bloodstream very much. We don’t think that it will impact the eggs or implementation or things like that,” said Dr. Linda Eckert a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington.

Andrea asks, “I keep hearing reports of people having allergic reactions to the vaccine, why is that?”

There have been reports some people have experienced severe allergic reactions after getting the vaccine. While this is rare, the CDC is recommending if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine that you should not get that specific vaccine. If you have a severe allergic reaction after getting the first you should not get the second shot.

The final question from Stacey asks, “My mother in-law is 92 and I take care of her and I know they mentioned people in nursing homes are one of the first groups to get these shots so my first question is, is she going to be included in that because she’s 92, but not in a nursing home?”

The CDC recommends healthcare personnel and residents of longer term care facilities should be offered the first doses, the following groups include frontline essential workers and people 75 and older.

The CDC also says once you get your vaccine you may experience pain and swelling. As well as fever, chills and tiredness, which are all common.

Information on the vaccine is always changing, and we want to keep you up to date with the latest information. Send us your questions here, and we’ll go to the experts to get your questions answered.

