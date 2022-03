Cougs take down Santa Clara Broncos

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Santa Clara Broncos were no match for the Washington State Cougars Tuesday night.

The Cougs came out on top 63-50 for their National Invitational Tournament game.

Next up, they’ll take on the winner of SMU and Nicholls State.

COUGS WIN!!!!!!

A perfect start to the road to The Garden#GoCougs | #RoadToTheGarden pic.twitter.com/DUCsjfWswR — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 16, 2022

