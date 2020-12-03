Cougars take down Oregon State and improve to 3-0 on the season

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars started Pac-12 play the same way their two non-conference games went, a win at home. The Cougars beat Oregon State 59-55 Wednesday night in Pullman to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Four different Cougars finished in double figures led by Isaac Bonton with 15.

The Cougars will be at Colorado Saturday at 1pm.

