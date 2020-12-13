Cougs set to visit Utah Saturday in final game of regular season

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash – We suggest writing it on your calendar in pencil, given how the college football season has gone so far. As of now, the Washington State Cougars are scheduled to visit Utah Saturday for what will be the fourth and final game of the COVID-shortened regular season.

The Pac-12 released the week seven schedule Sunday morning.

The Huskies will face USC Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game.

UPDATE: Remainder of #Pac12FB's week seven schedule this coming weekend has been announced! ⤵️#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/fq5v7PsRTo — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 13, 2020

The Cougs were supposed to play Cal Saturday in Pullman, but the game was cancelled 90 minutes before kickoff due to a Cal player testing positive for the virus.

RELATED HEADLINES: WSU Coach Nick Rolovich responds to game cancellation

The Cougs also had a game against Stanford and the Apple Cup cancelled because of COVID.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.