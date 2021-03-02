Cougs release football schedule, will start season with three games at home

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

DES MARKS | Daily Evergreen File

PULLMAN, Wash – The Washington State Cougars will open the season with three straight home games in Martin Stadium, according to the football scheduled released Tuesday.

The Cougs open the 2021 season September 4th, hosting Utah State. Portland State comes to Pullman the following week.

Washington State opens Pac-12 play in week three, hosting USC.

We can’t wait to welcome you back home! Take a cruise with us around Pullman to highlight the 2021 Football Schedule! 🔗: https://t.co/jI77YlKvMd#GoCougs | #TogetherCougs pic.twitter.com/SpyPieg5p0 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) March 2, 2021

The Cougs first road is September 25th when they visit Utah in Sat Lake City. The team then heads to Berkeley to face Cal.

The Cougs have three home games in October, hosting Oregon State, Stanford and BYU.

November brings three of four games on the road to finish the season, culminating with the Apple Cup, which will once again be held on Black Friday.

You can see the full schedule at this link.

