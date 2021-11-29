Cougs rack up conference honors in Apple Cup win

by Melissa Luck

Washington State Cougars celebrate an Apple Cup win over the Washington Huskies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif – The Apple Cup win translated to a slew of Pac-12 honors this week, with the conference celebrating three Washington State Cougars for their performance.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the week. He completed 27 of 32 passes for 245 yards, leading the Cougs to their biggest Apple Cup win in the matchup’s history. de Laura also set an Apple Cup record with an 84.3 completion percentage. He celebrated the win by planting a Cougar flag in the middle of the field amid a throng of excited Cougar fans.

GAME COVERAGE: Cougars dominate the Huskies, bringing the Apple Cup to Pullman for the first time since 2012

Spokane’s own Armani Marsh also received conference honors for his work on the Cougar defense. Marsh, who graduated from Gonzaga Prep, was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He had five tackles and two interceptions, one of which ended in the first pick-six for the Cougs in the Apple Cup since 2006.

Finally, Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week is Dean Janikowski. He made four field goals in the game, tying an Apple Cup record.

Friday’s win stopped a Husky streak of seven straight Apple Cup wins.

That’s the end of the season for the Huskies, who are not eligible for a post-season bowl game.

The Cougs are waiting to hear which bowl game they’ll attend, led by Coach Jake Dickert, who was given the full-time gig on Sunday.

READ: Cougars make it official, Jake Dickert is the next head football coach

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.