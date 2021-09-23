Cougs prepare for the first road trip of the year with a familiar foe

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been a rough start to the season for the Washington State Cougars (1-2). Both of their losses came at home and after holding double-digit leads, in the fourth quarter.

Now, their first road test of the year is coming this weekend. This time it’s a familiar foe in the Utah Utes. In their last two trips to Salt Lake City, WSU walked away with losses in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, the team led 28-7 in the second half and ESPN had their win probability at 95-percent at one point. But a couple of key plays allowed the Utes to get back into it and ride a wave of momentum to the finish line. Something that was seen not only in that game but last week against USC as well.

“You know I think there’s a feeling in a couple of those games where you could feel it. You guys were there, you could kind of the energy. It’s something that I have to be able to stop and get it going the right way,” said Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

“It’s one of those things– we want to play a four-quarter game. It’s not a half, it’s a full game of football, so it’s one of those things it’s a disappointing year, but I think the guys are ready to go. I think we have a better mindset and I think it’s going to be a good game,” added Brennan Jackson a Redshirt Junior Defensive Lineman.

When it comes to the quarterback situation, Rolovich revealed Cammon Cooper and Jarrett Guarantano have been taking a majority of the snaps in practice this week. There is still a chance we’ll see Jayden de Laura suit up this weekend as he’s been dealing with a leg injury since the second quarter against USC.

