Cougs pick up first win of the season in blowout over Portland State

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars bounced back nicely after last week’s heart-breaking loss by taking down visiting Portland State 44-24 Saturday.

Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura had a solid day throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, while adding 23 more yards on the ground with another score.

The Cougars had a lot more success on the ground with Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh both finishing with over sixty total yards and a touchdown.

The game was pretty much decided in the first half when Washington State put up 30 points and went into the locker room with a twenty point lead.

The Cougs pushed that lead to 27 in the forth quarter before the Vikings scored with :23 seconds left to make the final a bit closer.

With the win, the Cougs improve to 1-1 on the season and will enter Pac-12 Conference play next week when they host USC.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.