Cougs One Week Away From Holiday Bowl

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Washington State Cougars have had a lot of time off to prepare for the 2017 Holiday Bowl. Time is finally winding down as the Cougs will go head-to-head with Michigan State Thursday night at 6pm.

KXLY’s Alyssa Charlston reports from Pullman.

