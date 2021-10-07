Cougs look to keep winning ways against Oregon State

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It wasn’t the prettiest game to watch, but the Washington State Cougars (2-3) saved their season on Saturday against Cal. The team won in Berkeley for the first time since 2013. They now return to Martin Stadium for another long home stand with an opportunity to get back into bowl contention.

The Washington State Football team hasn’t lost to Oregon State (4-1) since 2013. They hope that win streak extends past this weekend. The Cougars defense will be asked to step up like they did against Cal last weekend. The Beavers bring in a strong rushing attack averaging more than 225 yards per game.

“I think their O-Line is playing even better. When you look at their loss at Purdue, I think after that they really kind of zeroed in and decided to be who they were and then they were and they just got better and better at it. They work together really well,” said Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

The Beavers are a team that Rolovich is familiar with. His team beat Oregon State last year in his first game as the Head Coach of the Cougars, and also when he was the Head Coach at Hawaii back in 2019.

“With their running attack it’s going to be one of those smash mouth football games. We love to see those, we love to get out there really just go head to head with another team that’s going to be trying to stuff it down our throats,” added Brennan Jackson who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.

