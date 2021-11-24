Cougar Chalk Talk: WSU looks to end losing streak against the Huskies

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It has been a long time since the Washington State Cougars won an Apple Cup– 2012 to be exact.

However, the rivalry has been one of the most lopsided in the country.

The University of Washington and Washington State University have met 112 times in the past. The Huskies lead the matchup 74-32-6, with their biggest win coming 21 years ago when they won 51-3. In fact, the Cougs haven’t won a whole lot since the start of the millennium, only taking five games since then and their last win coming in 2012.

The last Cougar win came in 2012 when Washington State dug themselves out of a 28-10 second-half deficit to win 31-28 in overtime. The last time they won in Seattle was back in 2007 when Alex Brink led a last-minute game-winning drive. Brink remains the only Cougar Quarterback to beat the Huskies three times.

Even though Washington State enters the game with history on the opposite side, it isn’t deterring those who are about to play in their first Apple Cup.

“We’re going to have to go earn it and we’re going to earn it through our preparation. We’re going to earn it through our work and we’re going to earn it throughout the week of just keep sticking to our process. It’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the only one we’re playing this next week,” said Interim Head Coach Jake Dickert following the teams win against Arizona on Friday night.

The Apple Cup will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. Washington State can make the Pac-12 Championship Game with a win and an Oregon State win against Oregon on Saturday.

