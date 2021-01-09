Cougs land quarterback transfer from Tennessee

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, WASH — The Washington State Cougar football team got a boost in the quarterback position Friday when former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano announced on Twitter he’s committed to the Cougs.

Guarantano started 32 games for the Volunteers. He entered the transfer portal in December.

Guarantano was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school from New Jersey. He earned his starting spot for the Vols the second half of his redshirt freshman year.

He set several records at Tennessee, including joining Peyton Manning as one of the only Vols to throw for 400 yards in a game.

He’s a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the Cougs.

The Cougars were led this COVID-shortened season by true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura.

