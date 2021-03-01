Cougs game against Arizona State postponed again due to COVID concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — The WSU men’s basketball game against Arizona State, scheduled for today, has been postponed due to “health and safety developments.”

It is currently unknown what these developments are yet, but the men’s basketball program says it involves them working within WSU’s COVID-19 protocol. The program says the game may be rescheduled at Las Vegas if a date and time can be found.

WSU’s next game will be in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, scheduled for March 10 at 1 p.m.

Due to recent health and safety developments within the Washington State basketball program working within the university's COVID-19 protocol, the Cougar men's basketball game at Arizona State, scheduled for Monday, March 1, has been postponed.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/9AgvDRvUbx — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 1, 2021

COVID concerns had postponed several games for the Cougs this season, and this matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils was slated to go down back in December 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. There has not been a disruption in their schedule since then, and WSU even played Arizona State again on Saturday, losing in a hard-fought game at 74–77.

