Cougs fans run into fog heading to game

Fog on SR 195 Credit: Washington State Patrol District 3

PULLMAN, Wash.– Drivers heading out tonight could run into some fog on the roads.

Heavy fog is being reported around the Inland Northwest. Washington State Patrol posted photos of the fog on U.S. 195 Friday evening, so if you’re heading to the Cougs game, be safe!

Troopers reminded drivers heading to the game to slow down and use extreme caution.

Road conditions for Washington can be found online here.

The kickoff against the Arizona Wildcats is at 6 p.m.

#BeSafeCougs heavy fog on SR195, please use extreme caution get to the game safe! pic.twitter.com/85j1cpS2up — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 19, 2021

