Cougs can’t hang on to halftime lead, lose 5th straight

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were well on their way to snapping their four game losing streak as they led Colorado by seven at the half, but it was all Buffaloes from there, Cougs lose 70-59 Saturday night in Pullman.

Isaac Bonton led the way on offense for the Cougs once again with 21 points, and Noah Williams chipped in with 16, but Washington State is outscored 40-22 in the second half on the way to another loss.

The loss is the fifth straight for WSU who falls to 2-6 in the Pac-12 and 9-6 overall.

Next up for Washington State, a rematch with Colorado, but in Boulder, that game will be Wednesday at 6pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.