Cougs basketball game against ASU postponed over COVID-19
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Cougs will not be facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Years Eve after all, due to “recent COVID-19 protocol developments” in the ASU program.
It is not yet known who contracted the coronavirus, but WSU says the Pac-12 is working with both schools to figure out a date to reschedule the face-off to.
The Cougs are next scheduled to take on the Arizona Wildcats at home on January 2.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.