Cougs basketball game against ASU postponed over COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Cougs will not be facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Years Eve after all, due to “recent COVID-19 protocol developments” in the ASU program.

It is not yet known who contracted the coronavirus, but WSU says the Pac-12 is working with both schools to figure out a date to reschedule the face-off to.

🚨Cougs game vs @SunDevilHoops postponed🚨 Due to recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the ASU program, Thursday's game, Dec. 31, has been postponed. The Pac-12 will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest. pic.twitter.com/WKZkWKeD6F — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) December 30, 2020

The Cougs are next scheduled to take on the Arizona Wildcats at home on January 2.

