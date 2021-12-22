WSU and Miami’s bowl game in jeopardy? What the Hurricane’s football COVID protocol could mean for the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas– As of right now, the Cougs are still Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

The only thing that could change those plans is if the Miami Hurricanes have to pull out because of COVID-19 cases on their team. Which could be the case. On Tuesday, the school announced its football program was in its COVID-19 protocols.

The Hurricanes didn’t say how many players or coaches were dealing with the virus.

“The university remains committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31, against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the University of Miami said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, WSU was not reporting any COVID-19 cases on their football team.

So far, the bowl game is still on the schedule.

The last time WSU made a bowl game appearance was in 2019. They played Air Force in Phoenix for the Cheez-It Bowl. The Cougs have played in 16 bowls and have an 8-8 record.

The Cougs head into the Sun Bowl with a regular-season record of 7-5. The team is going into the bowl game with some momentum. They beat their in-state rivals, the Washington Huskies, for the first time in almost a decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

