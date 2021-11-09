Cougars tip-off college basketball season with win over Alcorn State

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars have a lot more expectations on them than recent years and they opened the season with a comfortable 85-67 win over visiting Alcorn State Tuesday.

Junior guard Tyrell Roberts led the way with 16 points and two assists.

The Cougars spread the ball around pretty well on offense with seven players finishing with at least eight points.

The Cougars are now 1-0 on the season, they host Seattle University Friday at 7pm.

